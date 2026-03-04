Kim Jun Han Dishes On His Upcoming Drama 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Kim Jun Han has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. Although he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Kim Jun Han will play Min Hwal Seong, a close friend of Ki Soo Jong. The handsome and smooth-talking Min Hwal Seong successfully marries Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), the daughter a of wealthy family, but he becomes a son-in-law who lives with and is dependent on his in-laws. After repeated failures in investments and business, he gradually becomes virtually invisible within the family. In a desperate bid to gain validation from his wife and mother-in-law, he scrambles to accumulate wealth, but his actions gradually spiral out of control.

Talking about the character of Min Hwal Seong, Kim Jun Han shared, “The character has room for multiple interpretations, which made me want to play the role.”

He continued, “Min Hwal Seong is someone who lives by a very unique set of standards. While his choices seem justified to him, they come across as shocking and fascinating to an outside observer. Playing him, with all his unexpected words and actions, was actually a lot of fun.”

On why he chose to star in the drama, Kim Jun Han explained, “Perhaps because the script was written by a novelist-turned-screenwriter, it was full of unique and interesting elements. The plot developments and the characters’ choices unfolded in unpredictable directions. Also, the chance to work with director Im Pil Sung and collaborate with such talented senior and junior actors left me no reason not to choose this project.”

Speaking about Ha Jung Woo, who plays his close friend in the drama, Kim Jun Han said, “I’ve admired him for a long time, both as a fellow actor and as a fan, so meeting him through this drama was very exciting. On set, watching him carry the weight of the main role and lead the production with strong leadership taught me a lot.”

In the drama, the proposal Min Hwal Seong makes to Ki Soo Jong, who is in danger of losing his building, winds up having major ramifications for the two friends. Describing their relationship, Kim Jun Han stated, “To Min Hwal Seong, Ki Soo Jong is a friend who has become a completely natural part of his life.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

