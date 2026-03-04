Park Sung Woong And Lee Soo Kyung Face Unexpected Rural Life After Transfer In “Cabbage Your Life”

The upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled a glimpse of Park Sung Woong and Lee Soo Kyung’s realistic married couple dynamic!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon, the head of the family who is abruptly transferred and relocates to the rural village of Yeonriri with his family. Lee Soo Kyung stars as Jo Mi Ryeo, a “super mom” who has single-handedly raised their three sons while her husband remained tied to his job. After previously working together in the 2024 KBS drama “Dog Knows Everything,” the two reunite in this new project—this time as husband and wife.

The newly released stills capture various moments from Sung Tae Hoon and Jo Mi Ryeo’s everyday life. From Sung Tae Hoon wearing an apron and tackling household chores to Jo Mi Ryeo shooting her husband a piercing glare, the couple’s “sweet yet fierce” dynamic is on full display.

In contrast, the pair also shows a warm and affectionate side in front of others, adding an intriguing twist to their relationship.

Sung Tae Hoon is a man who never backs down in the face of crisis when it comes to protecting his family. However, as he prepares to leave behind city life and move to Yeonriri, he finds himself cautiously reading his wife’s mood. Meanwhile, Jo Mi Ryeo, who has no farming knowledge or experience living in the countryside, steps into Yeonriri relying solely on her family, embarking on a series of chaotic adjustments. Will the ever-turbulent Sung family successfully adapt to life in Yeonriri?

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

