Watch: Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, And Joo Se Bin Are Swept Up In Love And Desire In Teaser For Brain-Change Drama 'Doctor Shin'

TV CHOSUN’s “Doctor Shin” has unveiled a chilling new teaser!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

The latest teaser features someone dancing on the red carpet along with the chilling question, “Can you give Momo an injection that would stop her breathing?” The teaser follows up with Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) sstating, “I feel embarrassed—trying to do something I’ve never done before,” only for Momo (Baek Seo Ra) to respond, “Don’t.”

Furthermore, the teaser introduces Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon), the developer behind the mega-hit game Lost Knights, who appears to send a message to Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin). The teaser follows up with a brief flashback of Geum Ba Ra in high school with her face covered in wounds. She pleads, “Just hit [her] 10 times in front of me. Honestly, I’m not that attached to living.” Ha Yong Joong tells Geum Ba Ra, “I thought you were raised like a princess. I was mistaken,” prompting Geum Ba Ra to smile.

Tensions begin to escalate as Shin Joo Jin hugs Momo, who is wearing a hat, in front of numerous reports. In stark contrast, Ha Yong Joong runs in the snow while holding Momo’s hand. The teaser ends with the chilling statement, “It’s okay even if I end up like Momo. Just do it, and trust the results to the heavens.”

Check out the teaser below!

The productiont eam shared, “Through the second teaser, we wanted to showcase the ‘brain-change drama’ that moves between love, desire, taboo, and sacrifice,” promising to deliver a completely new type of enjoyment.

“Doctor Shin” is slated to premiere in March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

