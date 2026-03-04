3 Reasons To Look Forward To Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju's Upcoming Romance Drama “Still Shining”

Upcoming drama “Still Shining” has revealed three key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“Still Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives. Park Jinyoung stars as Yeon Tae Seo, while Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama:

Reliable main leads and production team

“Still Shining” is receiving intense interest due to the pairing of two young actors, Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, who have both established themselves as “icons of first love” through various projects. The two actors are expected to fully immerse themselves in the lives of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, creating deep romantic chemistry.

The drama is also garnering attention for the collaboration between director Kim Yoon Jin of “Our Beloved Summer” and writer Lee Sook Yeon of “One Fine Spring Day” and “On the Way to the Airport.” Expectations are high for the synergy between the acclaimed director-writer duo and the chemistry of its reliable leads.

The bittersweet reunion between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah

In the drama, Yeon Tae Seo first meets Mo Eun Ah during the summer break of his third year at his new high school. Tae Seo lives fully in the present, making the most of each day, while Eun Ah constantly contemplates the path she should take and pursues her dreams. As they navigate their own intense daily lives, they support and love each other, building cherished memories of first love.

By the time they turn 20, they experience a painful separation. When they unexpectedly meet again at 30, the memories and emotions of their youth come rushing back, stirring the adults they’ve become. It remains to be seen if Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah—who were once each other’s light—can shine in each other’s world once again.

The diverse stories of the supporting characters

Viewers should also look forward to the characters surrounding Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah, including their family, colleagues, friends, and other complex relationships.

The diverse storylines of the supporting characters—including Bae Sung Chan (Shin Jae Ha) who always supports Mo Eun Ah, Im Ah Sol (Park Se Hyun) who has long admired Yeon Tae Seo from afar, Tae Seo’s younger brother Yeon Hee Seo (Sung Yoo Bin) who always puts family first, and Mo Eun Ah’s father Mo Sun Kyu (Kim Tae Hoon) with his partner Park So Hyun (Kim Ji Hyun)—will add fun to the drama.

“Still Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

