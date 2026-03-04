Kim Seon Ho And Lee Ki Taek Join Kim Hee Ae And Cha Seung Won In New Bakery Variety Show

Kim Seon Ho and Lee Ki Taek are officially joining Coupang Play’s upcoming variety show “Bonjour Bakery” (literal title)!

On March 4, Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio confirmed, “Kim Seon Ho will be appearing on ‘Bonjour Bakery.’” Lee Ki Taek’s agency KeyEast also shared, “Lee Ki Taek will be joining the program.”

“Bonjour Bakery” is a heartwarming healing variety show set in a rural village, centered around a senior French dessert café that crafts pastries using Korean local specialties. The program was previously unveiled as part of Coupang Play’s 2026 content lineup, with Kim Hee Ae and Cha Seung Won confirmed as cast members.

Ahead of filming, the cast members have reportedly been preparing for filming by learning baking and barista skills in between their busy schedules.

Notably, Cha Seung Won and Kim Seon Ho previously worked together on the Disney+ series “The Tyrant,” raising anticipation for what kind of chemistry they will showcase this time in a variety show setting.

Meanwhile, Lee Ki Taek is currently starring in JTBC’s weekend drama “The Practical Guide to Love.”

“Bonjour Bakery” is slated to premiere in May. Stay tuned!

Source (1) (2) (3)