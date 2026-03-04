Lee Seo Hwan And Nam Kwon Ah Are A Proud Village Head Couple In “Cabbage Your Life”

“Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills of village head couple Lee Seo Hwan and Nam Kwon Ah!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

While Park Sung Woong and Lee Soo Kyung portray a married couple navigating the challenges of adapting to rural life, Lee Seo Hwan and Nam Kwon Ah join the story as Yeonriri’s village head couple, bringing both commotion and lively energy to the community.

Lee Seo Hwan plays Im Joo Hyung, the devoted village head of Yeonriri who cares deeply for his hometown. Although he shows subtle hostility toward Sung Tae Hoon’s company “Mat Story,” he also doesn’t hide his envy and jealousy toward Tae Hoon, a former major corporation department head.

Nam Kwon Ah takes on the role of Nam Hye Sun, the true power broker of Yeonriri and the head of the village women’s association. On the surface, she exudes the aura of a tough, no-nonsense leader and hidden authority figure, but underneath, she is warm and compassionate. Running both a café and a hair salon, she serves as Yeonriri’s key source of news.

The new stills capture Lee Seo Hwan and Nam Kwon Ah’s complete transformations into Im Joo Hyung and Nam Hye Sun. Wearing a fluorescent cap emblazoned with “Yeonriri” and proudly sporting an armband that reads “Village Head,” Im Joo Hyung radiates the unmistakable presence of a longtime local leader who cherishes his town.

Meanwhile, from warm smiles to looks of surprise, Nam Hye Sun’s ever-changing expressions spark curiosity about the events unfolding in the seemingly peaceful yet subtly fierce village of Yeonriri.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

