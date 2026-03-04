Park Jin Hee Misunderstands Kim Kyung Bo And Chun Hee Joo’s Relationship In “Pearl In Red”

“Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Previously, Kim Dan Hee (Park Jin Hee) learned through Baek Joon Ki (Nam Sung Jin) that decisive evidence capable of identifying the culprit who killed her twin sister Kim Myung Hee (also played by Park Jin Hee) could be secured, giving her hope that her long quest for revenge might finally come to an end. Meanwhile, Park Min Joon (Kim Kyung Bo) had secretly been preparing to study abroad in the U.K. with Baek Jin Joo (Nam Sang Ji) without Kim Dan Hee’s knowledge.

Ahead of the broadcast, newly released stills capture Kim Dan Hee appearing on Park Min Joon’s campus. After coincidentally learning news about Park Min Joon, she rushes to the school. What prompted her urgent visit?

Other photos capture the three-way encounter between Kim Dan Hee, Park Min Joon, and Choi Yoo Na (Chun Hee Joo). Upon seeing Choi Yoo Na with Park Min Joon, Kim Dan Hee misunderstands their relationship. However, while Park Min Joon appears flustered and avoids conversation under Kim Dan Hee’s sharp interrogation, Choi Yoo Na’s noticeably pleased expression creates a striking contrast, further piquing interest.

Curiosity is mounting over how this meeting will alter the previously peaceful relationship between Kim Dan Hee and Park Min Joon. At the same time, anticipation is building over how Choi Yoo Na’s entrance will later send shockwaves through the revenge plot.

Episode 8 of “Pearl in Red” airs on March 4 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

