MONSTA X Reveals Comeback Schedule For New English Album 'Unfold'

Mark your calendars for the release of MONSTA X’s next album!

On March 5 at midnight KST, MONSTA X unveiled a detailed schedule for the release of their upcoming English-language album “Unfold.”

MONSTA X’s third English album “Unfold” is due out on April 3 at midnight local time, while the music video for the title track will drop at 3 a.m. ET (4 p.m. KST).

Check out the full schedule below!

While you wait for “Unfold,” watch MONSTA X in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now