First Impressions: 'The Practical Guide To Love' Is A Surprisingly Honest Take On Modern Dating

After “Love Scout,” “Queen of Tears,” and “Namib,” Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek return to the small screen. The JTBC Saturday-Sunday romantic comedy “The Practical Guide to Love” follows Lee Ui Yeong, played by Han Ji Min, as she embarks on a journey to find her one true love through blind dates.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

“The Practical Guide to Love” wastes no time in setting the tone of the K-drama. In the very first scene, the female lead, Ui Yeong, walks down the street while addressing the audience directly and describing the current dating market.

She explains that although love stories in the past often began with a fateful meeting where a man and woman organically fell in love, modern adults have taken matters into their own hands. Nowadays, men and women do not have the time to wait for fate to work its magic. Instead, with the help of dating apps, they choose who they are drawn to, when to begin, and when to stop pursuing a relationship.

After Lee Ui Yeong’s monologue ends, the camera pans to the opposite side of the street, where her first blind date in years, Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon), is waiting.

But why does a beautiful and successful woman in her late 20s to early 30s not have a boyfriend, let alone go on blind dates every once in a while? This question is answered almost immediately when the K-drama rewinds one month into the past to reveal what led to this particular blind date.

While speaking with her mother, it becomes clear that, contrary to what the audience might initially assume about a career-oriented woman like Lee Ui Yeong, she is not against marriage, love, or dating. In fact, she could even be considered a romantic.

Unfortunately, after breaking up with her boyfriend four years ago, she was both heartbroken and busy, and she simply pushed the concept of dating out of her life. Now, four years later, although she is not actively going on blind dates, she does have her eye on her former high school junior-turned-coworker. She believes he is interested in her, only to discover that the signals were a complete misunderstanding. Embarrassed and disheartened, she decides to give blind dating a try.

That is how she ends up standing across from Song Tae Seop on the street and later sitting opposite Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) in a cafe, unable to decide which man might be better suited for her.

Love triangles in K-dramas are nothing new. Some might even argue that the trope has been overused to the point of making audiences groan every time a second male lead is introduced. However, in “The Practical Guide to Love,” the love triangle feels not only justifiable but necessary.

For a K-drama centered on adult dating culture and one literally titled “The Practical Guide to Love,” it makes perfect sense for the main character to encounter multiple types of potential partners. It reflects the reality of dating. The first person you meet on a blind date might turn out to be the love of your life, but you might also have to meet dozens more before finding the right match.

Blind date No. 1, Song Tae Seop: This date is arranged by Lee Ui Yeong’s superior at her request, and Tae Seop seems like a nice guy who likes volunteering. The date initially goes smoothly until Song Tae Seop drops the M-bomb and asks whether she would be comfortable dating with marriage in mind. While Ui Yeong is not opposed to marriage, how can someone decide within half an hour that they want to date for the purpose of marriage?

On top of that, despite his apparent eagerness, he fails to follow up with a message afterward, which makes him seem less like a clear green flag and more like an average man who lacks basic dating etiquette.

Blind date No. 2, Shin Ji Su: Unlike her first blind date, Shin Ji Su appears to be the complete package. He is attractive, studied at Y University, and works at S Electronics, which means he is good-looking, intelligent, and financially stable. The only catch is that this turns into a total “A Business Proposal” moment, as Shin Ji Su is merely attending the blind date as a proxy for his friend, who did not want to go himself.

Despite the strong chemistry between Lee Ui Yeong and Shin Ji Su, the circumstances make it difficult for them to naturally progress to a second date.

The most compelling aspect of the drama is that, after episodes 1 and 2, it is genuinely impossible to predict which man Ui Yeong will ultimately choose. In other words, it creates the perfect opportunity for viewers to analyze each character and theorize about the ending. Although the teaser may suggest that Song Tae Seop is the stereotypical nice guy and Shin Ji Su is the handsome bad boy, neither man fully fits into those categories. Both are imperfect individuals with their own flaws and personal issues, problems they would need to confront and work through if they hope to build a meaningful relationship.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Our Universe,” The Practical Guide to Love” and “Sniper Butterfly“

Looking forward to: “Still Shining,” “Four Hands,” and “Boyfriend on Demand.”