82MAJOR's Brazil Tour Canceled At Last Minute
82MAJOR’s tour of Brazil has been canceled.
On March 4, GREAT M Entertainment announced that 82MAJOR’s “BEBEOM : BE THE TIGER” Brazil tour would no longer be taking place “due to the organizer’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations.”
The tour was originally scheduled to kick off just three days later on March 7.
GREAT M’s full English announcement is as follows:
Hello, this is GREAT M.
We would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to 82MAJOR’s concerts in Brazil.
We deeply regret to inform you that the 82MAJOR performances scheduled to take place in Brazil from March 7 to March 15, 2026 have been canceled due to the organizer’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused.
Information regarding ticket refunds will be announced through the respective ticketing platforms as soon as possible.
Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for the shows. We will strive to return with an even better performance in the future.