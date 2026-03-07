4 K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'Positively Yours'

If you are currently experiencing “Positively Yours” withdrawal, you are not alone. Whether you miss the swoon-worthy romance, the unexpected emotional depth, or simply seeing your favorite actors on screen, the post-drama slump is real. Thankfully, there are plenty of Choi Jin Hyuk’s and Oh Yeon Seo’s dramas that can help fill the void.

From quirky comedies to heartfelt romances, here are four K-dramas to keep your binge-watch schedule fully booked.

“Miss Night and Day”

“Miss Night and Day” is a comedy-mystery K-drama revolving around the absurd life of Lee Mi Jin (Jung Eun Ji). The young woman exhausts herself working one part-time job after another until, one day, she suddenly begins turning into her 50-year-old self, played by Lee Jung Eun, but only during the day. At night, she transforms back into her youthful self. Somehow, she secures an internship, which quickly spirals into chaos due to her unusual condition and her involvement with Gye Ji Woong (Choi Jin Hyuk), a sensitive, cranky, and perfectionist prosecutor who finds himself unwillingly entangled with Lee Mi Jin in both her daytime and nighttime versions.

While the K-drama “Miss Night and Day” centers primarily on Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun’s shared character, Choi Jin Hyuk offers much more than simply serving as the love interest. Even though the romance aspect is not as prevalent as in “Positively Yours,” his emotional chemistry with both the younger and older versions of the female lead truly steals the show.

Moo Young (Choi Jin Hyuk) is dead, spending his afterlife simply being dead, until mysterious illegal medical waste brings him back to life as a zombie. Although the zombie Moo Young has no recollection of his past life, he quickly adapts to his new existence and, thanks to his heightened sense of smell, becomes a private detective. On the other hand, there is Sun Ji (Park Ju Hyun), a hot-tempered former TV writer who works as his part-time assistant. As she helps Moo Young search for his lost memories, she begins to uncover his connection to one of her past cases.

“Zombie Detective” is especially recommended for those who want to see Choi Jin Hyuk completely and utterly immersed in a comedic role. Despite how the trailers might make it seem, this K-drama is a comedy through and through, and Choi Jin Hyuk delivers flawlessly. The absurd plot, combined with his impeccable comedic timing, makes “Zombie Detective” a light and highly entertaining watch.

Start watching “Zombie Detective”:

Watch Now

“My Sassy Girl”

A celebrated scholar known as “Joseon’s National Treasure,” Gyeon Woo (Joo Won) enjoys prestige and admiration for his brilliance. His orderly life is disrupted when the king assigns him to educate his spirited and mischievous daughter, Princess Hye Myung (Oh Yeon Seo). What begins as a frustrating mentorship soon deepens when political unrest threatens the princess’s future. As rebels move to challenge her claim to the throne, Gyeon Woo is thrust into a role far beyond that of a teacher. Forced to become her unlikely protector, he must navigate danger, court politics, and his growing loyalty to Hye Myung to save her from a looming and tragic fate.

It is a light romantic-comedy sageuk with a dose of political intrigue mixed in. While there is not much that sets it apart from countless other dramas within the same genre, it remains an enjoyable watch. Oh Yeon Seo’s character, though many viewers found her annoying, is simply strong and inspiring. She constantly questions traditions and rules, choosing to study medicine rather than immediately marrying Gyeon Woo. It is especially rewarding to see how Oh Yeon Seo portrays the gradual growth and emotional maturity of her character throughout the series.

Start watching “My Sassy Girl”:

Watch Now

“Mad for Each Other”

No Hwi O (Jung Woo), a detective working in Gangnam, Seoul’s violent crimes division, suddenly suffers a breakdown that leads to uncontrollable anger issues. On the other hand, Lee Min Gyeong (Oh Yeon Seo), once a successful businesswoman, is now traumatized by a past event that has left her with delusions and an inability to trust anyone. But can two people with painful pasts and complicated lives help each other heal and ultimately fall in love?

While it is already difficult to excel in a comedic role that makes audiences laugh out loud or in a traumatic role that brings them to tears, balancing both within a single character is an even greater challenge. But that is exactly what Oh Yeon Seo achieves in “Mad for Each Other.” She treats her character with such nuance and sensitivity that, at times, it genuinely feels as though Lee Min Gyeong could be a real person.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Our Universe,” The Practical Guide to Love” and “Sniper Butterfly“

Looking forward to: “Shining,” “Four Hands,” and “Boyfriend on Demand.”