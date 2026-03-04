Yoo Yeon Seok Reveals He Prepared An Idol Dance Routine For His Role In New Drama 'Phantom Lawyer'

Yoo Yeon Seok has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer”!

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Explaining why he had been drawn to the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok recalled, “When I first read the script, I found the premise of a lawyer resolving the grievances of ghosts extremely entertaining. I was also intrigued by the fact that, thanks to the premise of [Shin I Rang] being possessed by multiple people, I could show a wide variety of different sides through one character.”

He went on to describe his character by saying, “Shin I Rang is warmhearted and has a lot of affection for people, and he’s also a character who’s overflowing with pride and passion as a lawyer.”

Because Shin I Rang is possessed by numerous ghosts over the course of the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok had to portray a variety of characters within one role.

In terms of how he prepared for this demanding performance, the actor shared, “I paid close attention to the habits and gestures of the deceased. I observed the distinctive characteristics of the characters that appear in each episode, and when [Shin I Rang] was possessed by them, I tried to naturally infuse them into my acting.”

He added, “When [my character] was possessed by a former idol trainee, I even practiced separately to prepare a dance routine.”

Notably, “Phantom Lawyer” marks Yoo Yeon Seok’s first time playing a true comedic role.

“I wanted to come across as more approachable and familiar than [I did] in my previous works, so I tried to act more freely and comfortably,” he revealed. “I hope that viewers enjoy the comedic situations that naturally arise from the premise of being possessed and find them fun to watch.”

Yoo Yeon Seok also spoke enthusiastically about his experience working with his co-star Esom.

“Even before filming began, Esom, who plays a lawyer character who is opposite in style from Shin I Rang, showed signs of having prepared seriously for the role,” he said, “and it was even more fun acting together with her.”

“Above all, I was deeply impressed by how Esom fully threw herself into her acting for the comedic scenes, without holding anything back,” he continued.

As for what viewers should look forward to in the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok teased, “I think it’d be good to look forward to seeing what kind of spirit Shin I Rang is possessed by each time, as well as how he will resolve their grievances and grow in the process.”

He concluded, “The change in the relationship between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun as they team up and solve cases together, along with the new ghosts that continue to appear later on in the story, will deliver new and fresh entertainment every episode, so please give the drama lots of interest until the very end.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)