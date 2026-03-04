Watch: Lee Jin Woo And Choi Gyu Ri Fall In Love As Their Dads Declare War In 'Cabbage Your Life' Teaser

KBS 2TV has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life”!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

The new teaser begins with Sung Tae Hoon, who successfully climbed the ranks to become a department head at a large corporation using his talent alone, suddenly arriving in the rural village of Yeonriri. Explaining the assignment he’s received from his company, Sung Tae Hoon confidently announces, “I’ve come to develop cabbage.”

However, he soon finds himself facing a major obstacle in the form of Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan), the head of the village. Im Joo Hyung makes no secret of his hostility towards the new arrival in the village, warning others, “No matter what, don’t help Sung Tae Hoon.”

Due to Im Joo Hyung’s interference, Sung Tae Hoon faces difficulties with his farming, and the growing conflict between the two men eventually escalates into a physical altercation. An infuriated Sung Tae Hoon finally declares, “We’re at war with that family! War!”

But unbeknownst to these two feuding dads, love is blossoming between their children. Sung Tae Hoon’s son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo) and Im Joo Hyung’s daughter Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri). Despite the bitter war between their fathers, the young couple can’t help falling in love.

A smitten Sung Ji Cheon says, “When I’m with Bo Mi, it feels like even difficult problems become simple. I like it.” As their feelings for one another grow, Im Bo Mi says, “Let’s keep this a secret.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Cabbage Your Life” will premiere on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

