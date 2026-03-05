Jun Ji Hyun And Koo Kyo Hwan’s New Film 'Colony' Unveils Premiere Plans With Intriguing First Poster

Upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled its first poster!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, and Go Soo.

The poster below shows infected individuals tangled in white mucus between the letters of the title. The striking visual hints at the birth of a never-before-seen species and at how the infected in the film will become a “colony.”

The image of the infected moving together in one direction also hints at the fierce confrontations and suspense between survivors and the infected that will unfold on screen.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters in May.

