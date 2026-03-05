Cha Joo Young Transforms Into A Hotel President Who Seeks Power In New Drama “Climax”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled new stills of Cha Joo Young in character!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Cha Joo Young plays Lee Yang Mi, the president of WR Hotel and a leading figure in the WR Group. She has shaped the power landscape where politics, business, and entertainment intersect. With the presidential election approaching, she is introduced as a strategist who has supported Nam Hye Hoon, mayor of Seoam and a rising presidential contender, while building strong connections.

Lee Yang Mi reads the flow of events and makes choices that work in her favor, rather than being swayed by circumstances. On the surface, she appears elegant and composed, but underneath, she hides careful calculation and a desire for power. She will take even bolder actions the moment the world she has built begins to shake.

The stills show contrasting moods. In one image, she turns back wearing a bold patterned fur coat, her calm gaze hinting at sharp judgment behind a glamorous exterior.

In another still, dressed in black fur and wearing a relaxed smile, her unreadable eyes contrast with her soft expression, revealing an inner drive to take control of the situation.

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

