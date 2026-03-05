Lee Jae Won And Chae Seo An Are A Couple Who Married After A Long-Standing Relationship In New Drama “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has teased the chemistry between Lee Jae Won and Chae Seo An!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Lee Jae Won plays Castle Group’s eldest son, Sung Tae Joo, while Chae Seo An plays the daughter of a former justice minister, Han Da Young.

Sung Tae Joo is the eldest of Castle Group and the half-brother of Sung Hee Joo. After a long romance, he marries Han Da Young, a noblewoman from the Ban family, and dreams of being a husband that others would not be ashamed of. He is locked in a fierce competition with his ambitious younger sister, Sung Hee Joo, for the position of Castle Group’s heir.

Sung Tae Joo’s wife, Han Da Young, enjoys a happy marriage with him. With beauty, intelligence, and status, she is determined to make her husband, who is pushed around by his father and overshadowed by his younger sister, the most accomplished man in the world, while maintaining a subtle rivalry with her sister-in-law, Sung Hee Joo.

Unlike Sung Hee Joo, who entered a contract marriage with Grand Prince Yi An, Sung Tae Joo and Han Da Young married after dating a long time and enjoy a loving daily life. Their devotion to each other is unmatched, building high expectations for the couple’s story.

“Crown Prince” is set to premiere in April. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Lee Jae Won in “A Hundred Memories“:

Watch Now

Also check out Chae Seo An in “Pale Moon“:

Watch Now

Source (1)