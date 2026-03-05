Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo, And More Are A Picture-Perfect Family In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life” Poster

The upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled a new poster!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

The newly released poster shows Sung Tae Hoon at the center, with his wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung), and their sons Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo), Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk), and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk). The image captures their warm and happy family life.

The family sits side by side in the living room of their Yeonriri home, looking straight ahead with bright, sunny expressions. The cozy scene makes them feel like a real family, bringing a smile to anyone who sees them.

Sung Tae Hoon smiles gently, showing the reassuring presence of a devoted family head, while Jo Mi Ryeo, who has been caring for their three sons while her husband has been busy with work, stands out as the firm center of the family.

Meanwhile, the eldest son, Sung Ji Cheon, sits with a sentimental air, while the second son, Sung Ji Sang, shows the energetic charm typical of a teenage boy. The youngest, Sung Ji Gu, sticks close to his mother, displaying an endearing “mommy’s boy” side that makes him look lovable. With the brothers’ distinct personalities clearly on display, all eyes are on how the Sung family will adapt to life in Yeonriri, a pristine yet fierce neighborhood.

The production team said, “The story shows a family, each used to fending for themselves, moving to the countryside overnight and learning to rely on one another, highlighting family unity, love, and personal growth. Actors Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo, Seo Yoon Hyuk, and Yang Woo Hyuk are showing perfect chemistry on set, just like a real family. Please show a lot of interest in the broadcast, which will capture viewers’ joys and sorrows.”

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

