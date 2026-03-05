Im Soo Jung Dishes On Her Character In Upcoming Drama 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Im Soo Jung has shared her thoughts on her new drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Im Soo Jung plays Kim Sun, the wife of Ki Soo Jong and a strong, sharp-minded woman. Kim Sun is a “steel mom” with an unmatched sense of reality who never loses her composure even in a crisis. She gave up her job as a nurse to focus on educating her daughter Da Rae, who has a hearing impairment, and now lives with the goal of supporting Da Rae’s studies abroad.

When her husband—who bought a building by maxing out loans—starts behaving suspiciously, Kim Sun senses that something is off. Then, as she takes action for the sake of her daughter and family, she drives the story in an unpredictable direction.

Im Soo Jung explained that choosing “Mad Concrete Dreams” was a genre challenge for her. She said, “Over the past few years, I wanted the projects in my filmography to expand in terms of genre. The film ‘Cobweb,’ the OTT series ‘Low Life,’ and then ‘Mad Concrete Dreams’—for me, they are projects that belong within a single chapter.”

Speaking about her character Kim Sun, Im Soo Jung stated, “She is someone with the belief that her daughter and family matter more than the building. At a certain point, she ends up helping her husband Ki Soo Jong and getting involved in the incident. The two bicker in everyday life, but the moment Kim Sun decides she has to protect her family, exciting scenes unfold where she and her husband work in sync.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Im Soo Jung in “Melancholia” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)