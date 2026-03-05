Kim Hyun Jin Has A Fateful Encounter With Lim Ji Eun In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s “Love Phobia” has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the previous broadcast, Han Sun Ho was greatly shaken after learning that Yoon Bi Ah is Yang Sun Ae (Lim Ji Eun)’s daughter. He piqued viewers’ curiosity by showing how dearly he cherished her book “My Little Paradise.” Pretending not to know anything, Han Sun Ho subtly asked Yoon Bi Ah about her family and learned that Yang Sun Ae had passed away. He then began to understand Bi Ah’s loneliness, which led her to create the AI companion For Me.

The newly released stills show the hidden connection between Han Sun Ho and Yang Sun Ae. In the images, Han Sun Ho displays a look of disapproval toward his younger brother Han Baek Ho (Choi Byung Chan), but Baek Ho ignores it and drags his brother to the library. Interest is growing over why the twin brothers, who were left alone in the world after losing their mother—visited the library in the first place.

At the library, which he enters reluctantly, Han Sun Ho has a fateful encounter with Yang Sun Ae. Her warm gaze as she looks at Sun Ho, who is struggling with the absence of his mother, becomes a source of comfort in itself and encourages Sun Ho, who had shut himself away, to take a step out into the world. The upcoming episode will unveil the bond the two formed at the library and also the secret Yang Sun Ae kept hidden even from her own daughter Yoon Bi Ah.

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 5 at 11 p.m. KST.

