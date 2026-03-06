Song Ji In, Ji Young San, And Jeon No Min Make Bold Transformations In New Drama “Doctor Shin”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” has unveiled new stills featuring Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, and Ji Young San!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Song Ji In makes a bold transformation as Hyun Ran Hee, the mother of Momo (Baek Seo Ra) and the director of a gallery. With a voluminous perm hairstyle, stylish outfits, and glamorous makeup, she immediately draws attention with a visual transformation that is completely different from her previous roles. In the drama, Hyun Ran Hee heightens the tension by displaying extreme maternal love for her beloved daughter Momo.

Jeon No Min takes on the role of James, the older brother of Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon) and a famous stylist, challenging himself with a character unlike any he has played before. James is the CEO of the company where Momo’s stylist Kim Jin Joo (Cheon Young Min) works. His glamorous fashion and dandy attitude befit the industry’s top stylist. Viewers are looking forward to the character of James, who will add energy to the drama with his neat pomade hairstyle and unique way of speaking.

Ji Young San plays Paul Kim, a painter who returns to Korea after working in Germany. Ji Young San will showcase an upgraded acting transformation that is completely different from his performances in “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 3” and “Durian’s Affair.” With his long hair tied back and a sorrowful gaze, Ji Young San perfectly embodies Paul Kim, a character with a deep and complex backstory.

The production team stated, “Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, and Ji Young San, whose casting was personally requested by writer Phoebe, transform the atmosphere of the drama with their strong acting skills and commanding presence whenever they appear. The explosive scenes created by these three actors will serve as key highlights of ‘Doctor Shin.’”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

