Koo Kyo Hwan Struggles To Find His Place In The World In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming weekend drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled its first stills of Koo Kyo Hwan!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Hwang Dong Man is a man who talks nonstop in an attempt to erase the anxiety that fills him. Even when he appears annoyingly jealous of his successful friends, his behavior is less about malice and more like a desperate struggle to break the silence and prove that he exists. Afraid that quiet moments might expose his own sense of worthlessness—or that he might be forgotten by the world—Hwang Dong Man constantly fills the air with chatter to feel at ease. In the end, his long-winded monologues are not driven by ill intent, but rather serve as a transparent signal of survival—his way of shouting to the world, “I’m still here.” His frantic efforts to push back against his anxiety will serve as a key point of interest in the character.

Although flawed, Hwang Dong Man possesses a charm that makes him difficult to hate. Every moment, he wrestles with his feelings of inadequacy. Behind his carefree and cheerful exterior, however, lies a deeply wounded side.

Hwang Dong Man is also a “romantic eccentric” who refuses to bow to the world’s gaze and instead writes his own story. His strange habits—such as trying to catch falling leaves or climbing a neighborhood hill just to shout his own name—are, in fact, acts of resistance against sinking into the swamp of worthlessness. In other words, they are a form of romantic defiance.

He stubbornly insists on wearing a leather coat belonging to a World War II veteran every day. Even though the weight of reality exhausts him after just 10 minutes, he ultimately lifts the coat’s collar with determination. In that sense, Hwang Dong Man is the very embodiment of a romantic eccentric striving to prove his own worth.

The character represents a universal self that many modern people have experienced at least once, while also acting as a persona that reveals the honest inner feelings we often try to hide.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere in April.

