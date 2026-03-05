Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Have An Awkward Reunion In “Our Universe”

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous broadcast, Sun Tae Hyung was shown confronting the truth about his family’s past and struggling with guilt. Worried that Woo Hyun Jin and Sun Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho) might once again be put in danger because of him, Sun Tae Hyung left the house. Taking advantage of his absence, Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham) began boldly making his move, further increasing curiosity about what will happen next.

The newly released stills depict an awkward reunion between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. In the images, the two are seen meeting in the lobby of BS Food company.

The stills also show Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, and Park Yoon Seong together at an interview announcing the successful outcome of the GloMarket project. In a previously released teaser for the upcoming episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin were shown recalling the moments when they comforted each other while preparing for the project and expressing their gratitude during the interview.

The two look at each other affectionately as they share their heartfelt feelings, while Park Yoon Seong’s serious expression, after sensing the strange atmosphere between them, hints at his complicated feelings.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will reveal their true feelings for each other. We hope viewers will pay attention to the changes in their emotions,” adding, “Please also watch Park Yoon Seong’s actions as he tries to win Woo Hyun Jin’s heart and see what choice Woo Hyun Jin will ultimately make.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on March 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

