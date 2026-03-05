LE SSERAFIM Confirmed To Make April Comeback

LE SSERAFIM is gearing up for a comeback!

On March 5, EDaily reported that LE SSERAFIM will release a new song at the end of April.

In response to the report, their agency SOURCE MUSIC confirmed, “LE SSERAFIM is currently preparing with the goal of releasing a new song in April. The exact schedule will be announced officially.”

This will mark their first new release in about six months since their first single album “SPAGHETTI,” which was released in October last year.

Are you excited for LE SSERAFIM’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

