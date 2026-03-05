CRAVITY's Hyeongjun To Make Acting Debut In Short-Form Rom-Com Drama

CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun will be making his acting debut!

On March 5, Hyeongjun’s agency announced, “CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun will appear in ‘Kill the Romeo.’ Please show lots of support and anticipation as he reveals a new side of himself through the role of ‘Hyeongjun.’”

“Kill the Romeo” is an interactive, multi-ending romantic comedy short-form drama that begins when a killer—who lives a double life as a passionate idol fan—receives a new mission, only to discover that the target is their own favorite idol. The story takes an unexpected turn when the top-tier assassin realizes that the person they must eliminate is none other than Hyeongjun, the idol they admire most.

Presented in a first-person interactive FMV (Full Motion Video) format, the drama offers a fresh twist on the romantic comedy genre. The fate and ending of the main character Hyeongjun change depending on the viewer’s choices, allowing audiences to experience the story from the killer’s perspective.

Hyeongjun will play an idol character who shares his real name, marking his first step into acting. In the drama, Hyeongjun is the center of a popular idol group and the killer’s ultimate bias. Known for his warm and cheerful personality as well as his thoughtful and considerate nature, Hyeongjun finds himself in shock after learning at a fan signing event that he has become the killer’s target. From there, his fate—and the story’s ending—varies entirely based on the viewer’s decisions.

With its first-person visual style, “Kill the Romeo” heightens immersion while incorporating multiple branching storylines that highlight the interactive format. Viewers step into the role of the killer and face the dilemma of whether to eliminate or protect their favorite idol, with each decision directly shaping the direction and outcome of the story.

“Kill the Romeo” has completed filming and is currently in the final stages of post-production. The drama is scheduled to premiere on KITZ in late March.

