ONF Signs With New Agency + Member U Changes Stage Name To Yuto
ONF has signed with a new agency!
On March 5, KI Entertainment officially announced that the group has signed an exclusive contract with the company.
Read the full statement below:
Hello, this is KI Entertainment.
KI Entertainment has signed an exclusive contract with ONF, and we will be embarking on a new journey together.
This agreement goes beyond a simple signing. It is a partnership that allows the artists to take a more leading role in their activities by directly participating in the planning and production process as the main creators.
In addition, after discussions with the group’s previous company, we have acquired all trademarks and intellectual property related to ONF. As a result, the group will be able to move forward onto a broader stage while maintaining the team name and identity of ONF.
KI Entertainment will provide comprehensive and systematic support across all of ONF’s activities and stand by them as a reliable partner.
We hope this new beginning will become another meaningful leap forward for both ONF and KI Entertainment. We will support the artists so they can freely pursue the direction they dream of while continuing to deepen ONF’s unique color and sensibility.
Please show lots of interest and support for ONF as they embark on this new chapter, and we ask for your warm anticipation for their future activities.
Thank you.
Following the announcement, ONF also shared a motion video of their official logo through their social media accounts, along with new profile photos for both the group and each individual member.
In a separate notice, the agency also announced that member U will officially change his stage name to Yuto, which is his real name.
Read the announcement below:
Hello, this is KI Entertainment.
We would like to inform you about a change to ONF member U’s stage name.
After careful discussions and in respect of the artist’s wish to promote under his real name, it has been decided that his stage name will be changed.
Starting today, March 5, he will continue his activities under the name Yuto.
Please show lots of interest in Yuto as he begins this new chapter under his new name, and we also ask for your continued love and support for ONF.
Thank you.
Check out ONF’s new profile photos below!