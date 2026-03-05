ONF Signs With New Agency + Member U Changes Stage Name To Yuto

ONF has signed with a new agency!

On March 5, KI Entertainment officially announced that the group has signed an exclusive contract with the company.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is KI Entertainment.

KI Entertainment has signed an exclusive contract with ONF, and we will be embarking on a new journey together.

This agreement goes beyond a simple signing. It is a partnership that allows the artists to take a more leading role in their activities by directly participating in the planning and production process as the main creators.

In addition, after discussions with the group’s previous company, we have acquired all trademarks and intellectual property related to ONF. As a result, the group will be able to move forward onto a broader stage while maintaining the team name and identity of ONF.

KI Entertainment will provide comprehensive and systematic support across all of ONF’s activities and stand by them as a reliable partner.

We hope this new beginning will become another meaningful leap forward for both ONF and KI Entertainment. We will support the artists so they can freely pursue the direction they dream of while continuing to deepen ONF’s unique color and sensibility.

Please show lots of interest and support for ONF as they embark on this new chapter, and we ask for your warm anticipation for their future activities.

Thank you.