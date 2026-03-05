Sunwoo Jae Duk, Yoon Da Hoon, And Jung Ho Bin Are Childhood Friends Caught In A Changing Power Dynamic In “Our Happy Days”

“Our Happy Days” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Sunwoo Jae Duk, Yoon Da Hoon, and Jung Ho Bin play Jo Sung Joon, Go Dae Chi, and Seo Kwon Sik, respectively—three men who formed a close friendship during their high school days. Though they briefly reminisce about the past when they reunite by chance, their relationship takes on a bittersweet twist as time places them on opposite sides of a power dynamic.

Known as a kindhearted and approachable man, Jo Sung Joon is the father of three siblings—Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung), Jo Eun Hyung (Choi Sung Won), and Jo Eun Nim (Kim Na Ri). However, behind his warm exterior lies a heavy secret he cannot reveal to his family: he is an unemployed head of household. As the pressure of repeated failures to find a new job weighs on him, Jo Sung Joon unexpectedly reunites with Go Dae Chi and Seo Kwon Sik—friends he drifted apart from 25 years ago after an unforeseen incident.

Yoon Da Hoon takes on the role of Go Dae Chi, the president of Kang Soo Construction and the father of Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon). With his handsome looks and sharp suits, Go Dae Chi appears to be the picture of a perfect, elegant middle-aged man. However, beneath this polished exterior lies a character burdened with complex inner struggles. Suppressed by the influence of his father Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae), the chairman of Kang Soo Group, Go Dae Chi harbors deep insecurities. When faced with his friend Jo Sung Joon, who later works as a building cleaner, and Seo Kwon Sik, who serves as Chairman Go Kang Soo’s chief secretary, he expresses a distorted sense of superiority that heightens the drama’s tension.

Jung Ho Bin plays Seo Kwon Sik, a meticulous perfectionist. With his tightly pressed lips and impeccable posture, Jung Ho Bin fully embodies the character. In the past, when his family’s livelihood was in jeopardy, Seo Kwon Sik had to protect his young children, Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) and Seo Seung Woo (Yoo Jin Seok). Desperate for a lifeline, he turned to Go Dae Chi, and from that day forward, he became Chairman Go Kang Soo’s trusted right-hand man. Jung Ho Bin is expected to convincingly portray Seo Kwon Sik’s story of putting aside his pride for the sake of survival, adding further depth and intensity to the drama.

The story of the three childhood friends meeting again from very different social positions, and the loyalty and conflict that arise between them, will serve as another key point of interest in the drama.

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

