NCT U's 'BOSS' Becomes NCT's 2nd MV To Hit 200 Million Views

NCT U’s “BOSS” has just reached an impressive milestone on YouTube!

On March 6 at approximately 11:53 a.m. KST, NCT U’s music video for their 2018 hit “BOSS” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The video was originally released on February 19, 2018 at midnight KST, meaning that it took around 8 years and 15 days to reach the milestone.

“BOSS” is NCT’s second music video to hit the 100 million mark, following NCT U’s “Make A Wish (Birthday Song).”

Congratulations to NCT U!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “BOSS” again below:

