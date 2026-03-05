'Our Universe' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Thursday Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Our Universe” has set a new personal record ahead of the final week of its run!

On March 5, “Our Universe” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Thursday (when its ratings have typically tended to be lower compared to Wednesdays).

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Our Universe” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui as in-laws who unexpectedly wind up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. Despite initially harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, after they move in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

