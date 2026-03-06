Kim You Jung, GOT7's Park Jinyoung, And More Confirmed For New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Lies” (literal translation) has finalized its starring cast!

On March 6, tvN announced that Kim You Jung, GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu were now officially confirmed to be starring in “100 Days of Lies.”

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The drama will tell the dangerous love story between Gyeongseong (now Seoul)’s top pickpocket, who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement, and the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea (the second-in-command of the Japanese Government-General of Korea).

Kim You Jung will star as Lee Ga Kyung, Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket. While trying to save up money to achieve her lifelong dream of going to America, Lee Ga Kyung receives an offer she can’t refuse: to infiltrate the Japanese Government-General of Korea for 100 days by going undercover as an interpreter.

Park Jinyoung will star as Kim Tae Woong, a newly appointed elite interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea. As the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, he also goes by the name Sato Hideo. During a dark era when Japan needed propaganda justifying its colonization of Korea, Kim Tae Woong—who is fluent in English, Japanese, and Korean—returns to Korea to take on a crucial role.

Kim Hyun Joo will play Yoo So Ran, a sniper for the independence movement who seeks revenge against Sato Shinichi. After 10 years away, Yoo So Ran returns to Korea under a new identity, now pretending to be Chinese and married to Yoo Philip. As part of her plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi, she approaches Lee Ga Kyung with a life-or-death offer.

Lee Moo Saeng will play Yoo Philip, a Gyeongseong correspondent for an American news outlet. As a Korean-American member of the independence movement, Yoo Philip uses his status as a journalist to sway the Inspector-General of Korea.

Finally, Jin Sun Kyu will play Sato Hideo’s father Sato Shinichi, the newly appointed Inspector-General of Korea. An ambitious man who is willing to do anything for power and success, Sato Shinichi is the primary target of the independence movement.

“100 Days of Lies” is currently slated to premiere in the second half of 2026.

