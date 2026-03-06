IU And Byeon Woo Seok's New Drama 'Perfect Crown' Sets Premiere Date

Mark your calendars for the premiere of MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

On March 6, the “Perfect Crown” production team officially confirmed, “It’s true that the first episode will air on April 10.”

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

