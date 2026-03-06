Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Share A Fateful First Encounter In High School In 'Still Shining'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Still Shining” has revealed a new glimpse of GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju meeting as teenagers!

“Still Shining” is a new drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

The newly released stills capture a fateful encounter between Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), who meet during the summer vacation of their senior year of high school. After becoming one another’s first loves and leaving a lasting mark on each other’s lives, the two go through a painful breakup at the age of 20 before reuniting a decade later at 30.

In the photos, Yeon Tae Seo, who has just transferred to Mo Eun Ah’s school, enters the school building without a uniform. Meanwhile, Mo Eun Ah is wearing her uniform as she studies alone in the library.

When the two students lock eyes through a glass window, Yeon Tae Seo gazes at Mo Eun Ah with a blank expression, while Mo Eun Ah seems to recognize Yeon Tae Seo. What is the hidden connection between these two teenagers, who are seemingly meeting for the first time, and what changes will this encounter bring to their previously tranquil lives?

The first two episodes of “Still Shining” will air consecutively on March 6 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

