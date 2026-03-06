Park Shin Hye And Her Colleagues Face A Tense Standoff Against Kim Min Hyuk's Gang In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye faces a major threat in the upcoming episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

In the previous episode, Hong Geum Bo and Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul), and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha)—who banded together under the name “The Yeouido Pirates”—launched their full-fledged operation. After formally establishing a corporation and declaring war on Hanmin Securities Chairman Kang Pil Beom (Lee Deok Hwa), they carried out an elaborate plan to secure stock shares and even get their hands on hidden slush funds within Korea, gradually closing in on their ultimate goal.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of Hong Geum Bo—who had been charging ahead without hesitation—facing yet another obstacle. While spending a warm, family-like moment with her colleague Go Bok Hee, Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young), and her family at her family’s chicken restaurant, Hong Geum Bo is confronted by an uninvited guest.

Bong Dal Soo (Kim Roe Ha), the right-hand man of Song Ju Ran (Park Mi Hyun), chief secretary to Hanmin Securities, comes looking for them with a sharp, hostile facial expression. Adding to the already ominous atmosphere, Go Bok Hee’s biological older brother Go Bok Cheol (Kim Min Hyuk) also joins in, making the tension even more volatile.

Go Bok Hee and Kim Mi Sook fall into panic, and Kang Nora clutches Kim Mi Sook’s daughter Kim Bom (Kim Sea) while trembling in fear, conveying how the mood instantly freezes over.

At that moment, Kim Soon Jung (Lee Soo Mi) and Hong Chun Seop (Kim Young Woong) are seen bravely stepping in to block Bong Dal Soo, drawing attention. With suffocating tension in the standoff, all eyes are on whether they will be able to keep their daughter Hong Geum Bo safe and how Hong Geum Bo will overcome the crisis.

The second to final episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” will air on March 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

