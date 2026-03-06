Ju Ji Hoon Aims For The Top In New Poster For 'Climax'

ENA has released a special poster for its upcoming drama “Climax”!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

The new poster features Bang Tae Seob standing at the center and gazing upward, hinting at his lofty ambitions and his unwavering determination to reach the top.

Surrounding Bang Tae Seob are his wife Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won), informant Hwang Jung Won (Nana), hotelier Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young), and chaebol heir Kwon Jong Wook (Oh Jung Se). Notably, the gazes of these four characters all point in different directions, symbolizing the conflicting interests and desires within the power cartel.

The poster’s tagline reads, “The more corrupt you get, the higher you go; the more you thirst for it, the closer you get to the climax.”

“Climax” premieres on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

