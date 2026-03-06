Go Youn Jung Is A Film Producer With Keen Insight And Hidden Wounds In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled the first stills of Go Youn Jung!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Go Youn Jung stars as Byun Eun Ah, a producer at the film company Choi Film who is nicknamed “The Ax” for her razor sharp script reviews. Eun Ah hopes to find balance and remain calm in any situation, but in reality, she battles deep trauma, suffering nosebleeds whenever she becomes emotionally overwhelmed. Through Dong Man, who may seem left behind by the world’s standards but is stronger inside than anyone—Eun Ah heals her own wounds and, in turn, transforms Dong Man’s sense of worthlessness into something truly radiant.

The newly released stills of Go Youn Jung captivate in her latest transformation into Byun Eun Ah, showcasing the modest daily life of a film producer. With a dry yet sharp expression, Byun Eun Ah showcases keen insight true to her nickname as “The Ax PD” as well as her complicated emotions hidden beneath the surface.

The production team shared, “Go Youn Jung stably portrayed the complicated sides of her character, carrying the center of the story. Capturing the depth of her character, [Go Youn Jung’s] delicate acting will leave a deep impression on viewers.

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere in April.

