An Woo Yeon And Joo Se Bin Have A Fate-Like Reunion After Many Years In New Drama 'Doctor Shin'

TV CHOSUN’s “Doctor Shin” has unveiled new stills featuring An Woo Yeon and Joo Se Bin!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

An Woo Yeon plays Ha Yong Joong, a game developer who set a record for achieving a mega-hit in the shortest amount of time and is now the CEO of a game company. Joo Se Bin plays Geum Ba Ra, the youngest reporter of the Culture Section at Seongu Ilbo and a former resident of the Nua Foundation orphanage.

The newly released stills below portray a poignant reunion between Ha Yong Joong and Geum Ba Ra—the two who share an extraordinary bond from their childhood. In the scene, Ha Yong Joong opens the door and is overwhelmed as he comes face to face with Geum Ba Ra walking in. Ha Yong Joong and Geum Ba Ra look at each other with eyes filled with happiness, surprise, and a longing that is hard to put into words; then Ha Yong Joong gives Geum Ba Ra a thumbs-up, praising her enthusiastically. Geum Ba Ra, on the other hand, creates a subtle emotional undercurrent as she struggles to hold back tears.

The production team remarked, “An Woo Yeon and Joo Se Bin conveyed their fated connection—like a tangled skein of thread that has been intertwined since childhood—with astonishing realism,” adding, “Please look forward to seeing how An Woo Yeon and Joo Se Bin, who were personally chosen as leads by writer Phoebe, will unfold the bold narrative going forward.”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

