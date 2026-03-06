Watch: GIRLSET Proves They’re Anything But Weak In Confident New “Tweak” MV

JYP Entertainment’s global girl group GIRLSET has finally dropped their new song!

On March 6 at 2 p.m. KST, GIRLSET released their new digital single “Tweak” along with the music video for its title track of the same name.

“Tweak” was inspired by the song “Weak” by American R&B group SWV and features the distinctive vintage sound of the late 1990s and early 2000s. JYP’s founder and head producer Park Jin Young (JYP) and Grammy-winning producer Diego Ave participated in the production of the track.

With GIRLSET’s harmonious vocal tones over an easygoing R&B melody, “Tweak” delivers the bold and confident message, “Don’t think that I’m weak.”

Watch the music video below: