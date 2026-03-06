Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Face Their First Conflict As They Head To Seoul Together In New Drama 'Still Shining'

The upcoming drama “Still Shining” has given a glimpse of the first conflict that breaks out between Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju!

“Still Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives. Park Jinyoung stars as Yeon Tae Seo, while Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah.

Ahead of its premiere on March 6, JTBC’s new Friday series “Still Shining” released new stills from episodes 1 and 2 which capture an awkward, chilly tension between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah as they head to Seoul.

In the drama, Yeon Tae Seo first meets Mo Eun Ah at the school he transfers to in the summer of his senior year of high school. As they both approach the age of 20, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah are each getting through intense days for their own reasons, and little by little they begin to find common ground together in the school library.

Tae Seo, who focuses on reality and tries to faithfully push through whatever circumstances he is given, and Eun Ah, who is still uncertain but wants to chase her dreams by throwing herself into them headfirst, come to acknowledge their different situations and grow into a relationship where they encourage and embolden one another.

Just when it seems like the two are headed toward an ideal relationship, an unexpected crisis arrives. In the newly released photos, the expressions on the faces of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah look noticeably darker, drawing attention. Tae Seo sits alone in the library where they used to study together, his eyes full of loneliness, while Eun Ah stares off somewhere with a hardened facial expression.

The two are also set to board a train to Seoul together due to a college admissions information session. However, while Tae Seo busily moves from one admissions session venue to another, Eun Ah is seen wandering aimlessly around the streets with a downcast look. Curiosity grows over what will happen between the two, who go all the way to Seoul together only to head toward completely different destinations.

The first two episodes of “Still Shining” will air consecutively on March 6 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

