Kim Hyun Jin And Yeonwoo Enjoy Sweet Dates As Their Love Blossoms In “Love Phobia”

“Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In yesterday’s broadcast, with Han Sun Ho’s help, Yoon Bi Ah successfully wrapped up the presentation for the beta version of For Me 2. She then attended a company dinner for the first time in her life, showing signs of change as she began overcoming the trauma that once made it difficult for her to socialize with others. However, the atmosphere quickly took a dark turn when a bizarre doll—targeting “It’s You”—suddenly appeared. Concerned for Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho walked her home, and after confirming his sincerity, Bi Ah responded with a romantic kiss.

As the love between Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho deepens, newly released stills capture the sweet, affectionate vibe of a couple whose romance has just begun.

Like any ordinary couple, Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho go on dates and begin creating memories together. Once unable to spend more than an hour with another person, Yoon Bi Ah gradually regains a sense of normalcy through the power of love, revealing a more mature side of herself. Meanwhile, Han Sun Ho supports her with warm smiles, becoming a steady pillar by her side.

However, as if jealous of their happiness, a dark shadow targeting “It’s You” looms even larger, heightening the tension of the story. With Yoon Bi Ah herself becoming a target of the attacks and the situation spiraling toward its worst, viewers are left wondering whether the couple’s fated love will be able to overcome the looming trials and reach its happy ending.

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 6 at 11 p.m. KST.

