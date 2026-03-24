10 Action K-Dramas Available On Viki In Southeast Asia

Are you a K-drama fan living in Southeast Asia and looking for a drama with some intense action?

Global streaming platform Rakuten Viki, a leading destination for Asian entertainment, offers a wide variety of Korean dramas for viewers across the region including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more.

For fans craving adrenaline-packed stories, here are 10 action K-dramas that are currently available to stream with subtitles in your region:

(Availability may differ by country)

“Study Group” is an action comedy drama about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Watch “Study Group”:

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“Duty After School” tells the story of high school students who are called upon to join the world’s first war against extraterrestrial forces. When mysterious alien spheres start invading, the Department of Defense offers college admission incentives to get the students to sign up for the reserved forces.

Watch “Duty After School”:

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“Connection” is a crime thriller about Jang Jae Kyung (Ji Sung), a well-respected detective who is the ace of the narcotics unit, and Oh Yoon Jin (Jeon Mi Do), an opinionated and outspoken reporter who works in the social affairs department of Anhyun Economic Daily.

Watch “Connection”:

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“Haechi” is a historical drama about the friendships and romance of Prince Yeoning. Jung Il Woo plays the problematic prince who cannot become a king, while Kwon Yul plays Park Moon Soo, a persistent pursuer of justice who becomes a secret royal inspector.

Watch “Haechi”:

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“Taxi Driver” follows the story of a mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of clients who cannot get justice from the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works for the service, while Esom co-stars as Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of his activities.

Watch “Taxi Driver”:

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“Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. Police Officer Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) and Detective Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) are long-time friends who get caught up in a struggle for survival as a high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges.

Watch “Happiness”:

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Set in 15th-century Joseon, “Tree With Deep Roots” follows the story of King Se Jong (Han Suk Kyu), a visionary monarch who dreams of creating a more equal world for his people. However, his radical pursuit of establishing an accessible alphabet faces fierce opposition from Confucian scholars who aim to stop the king by any means necessary.

Watch “Tree With Deep Roots”:

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Starring Choi Kang Hee, Yoo In Young, and Kim Ji Young, “Good Casting” is an action comedy that follows three tough and beautiful National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents as they go undercover on a secret mission. Formerly relegated to desk jobs, the three agents suddenly find themselves out in the field when they receive a once-in-a-lifetime assignment to save their country.

Watch “Good Casting”:

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Loosely based on actual historical events, “Warrior Baek Dong Soo” is a coming-of-age period drama about brotherhood and loyalty is most remembered for the unyielding bromance between Baek Dong Soo (Ji Chang Wook) and Yeo Woon (Yoo Seung Ho), whose trust and respect for each other never faltered even when circumstances turned them against each other.

Watch “Warrior Baek Dong Soo”:

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“Man to Man” tells the story about top-billing celebrity Yeo Un Gwang (Park Sung Woong) who hires a bodyguard Kim Seol Wu (Park Hae Jin) due to growing security concerns. Seol Wu proves to be an extremely capable protector with mysterious abilities and hidden agendas.

Watch “Man to Man”:

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