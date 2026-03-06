Kep1er Announces Youngeun’s Departure From Group

Youngeun will be departing from Kep1er.

On March 6, Kep1er’s agencies WAKEONE and KLAP Entertainment released an official statement announcing that Youngeun will be leaving the group. Following her departure, Kep1er will continue their activities as a six-member group.

Back in July 2025, the agencies announced that Youngeun had been experiencing health issues and had been advised by medical professionals to take sufficient time to rest and recover. She has been on hiatus since then.

Read WAKEONE and KLAP Entertainment’s full statement in English below:

We wish Youngeun all the best in her future endeavors!