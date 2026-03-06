Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Named Global Ambassador For GUESS

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has officially been named GUESS’s newest global ambassador!

On March 6, GUESS announced Hyunjin as its global ambassador and unveiled the first global campaign for GUESS JEANS featuring the artist.

The campaign blends Hyunjin’s global influence with GUESS’s American denim heritage, offering a refined reinterpretation of the brand’s “Modern Heritage” concept. The GUESS JEANS collection—featuring classic denim shirts, straight-fit jeans, striped T-shirts, and denim cargo pants—highlights the brand’s long-standing denim DNA with a contemporary twist.

Paul Marciano, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS, shared, “Hyunjin is more than just a performer—he is a true creative artist who spans music, dance, and visual art. His sense of style, confidence, and global influence make him the perfect addition to the GUESS family.”

As global ambassador, Hyunjin will lead campaigns for GUESS and GUESS JEANS worldwide while also taking center stage in major brand projects.

Check out Hyunjin’s photos from the campaign below!

