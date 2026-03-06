Ha Jung Woo Shares Why He Chose “Mad Concrete Dreams” And Dishes On His Complex Character

Ha Jung Woo has shared more insights into his new drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Making his return to TV dramas for the first time in 19 years, Ha Jung Woo will play Ki Soo Jong, a heavily indebted landlord who secured his building by taking out loans to the absolute limit.

Ha Jung Woo shared that he chose the project because of the character’s layered appeal. He explained, “I thought Soo Jong was a character who reveals human nature. He’s an ordinary person who can be good at times and bad at others. When the building that represents his hope in life is put at risk of being taken away, he becomes desperate. As he struggles to survive among even more ruthless people, he shows the many different sides of human nature.”

He continued, “The fake kidnapping Soo Jong plans takes an unexpected turn, and as he gets dragged deeper into the situation, he gradually becomes darker. I focused on portraying that descent and those emotions in a convincing way.”

Ha Jung Woo also revealed that his decision to appear in the drama was driven not only by the strength of the story but also by his trust in the people involved in the project. He said, “The power of the story was of course significant, but I also had great trust in director Im Pil Sung. Through many conversations with the director and fellow actors on set, I became even more confident about joining this drama.”

He also highlighted the drama’s “chain-reaction storytelling” as its key viewing point. Ha Jung Woo explained, “The story continuously unfolds with one event leading to another, and the emotional arcs of the characters evolve along with it—that will be the drama’s key viewing points.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

