“The King’s Warden” Becomes First Korean Film In Nearly 2 Years To Surpass 10 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” has surpassed 10 million moviegoers just 31 days after its release!

On March 6, the Korean Film Council announced that the film officially exceeded 10 million cumulative viewers as of 6:30 p.m. KST, 31 days after its release on February 4.

With this achievement, “The King’s Warden” becomes the 25th Korean film in history to surpass the 10 million admissions mark. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also the sixth film to reach the milestone. Excluding the three installments of “The Roundup” franchise, it marks the third standalone film to do so following “12.12: The Day” and “Exhuma.”

The film is also the first Korean movie in about 22 months to cross the 10 million mark, since “The Roundup: Punishment” achieved the feat in May 2024.

In addition, “The King’s Warden” becomes only the fourth historical film to surpass 10 million admissions, following “The King and the Clown,” “Masquerade,” and “The Admiral: Roaring Currents.”

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the film centers on King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. There, he encounters Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), the head of the local village, setting the story’s events in motion.

The film also stars Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Min, and Ahn Jae Hong, among others.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)