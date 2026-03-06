Lee Mi Sook Starts Preparing Lee Sung Kyung To Inherit Her Fashion House In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook), began to suspect she might have dementia after experiencing unusual symptoms such as frequent forgetfulness and even forgetting where she was headed while standing in the middle of a crosswalk. After realizing that Song Ha Dam’s (Oh Ye Ju) boyfriend Cha Yoo Gyeom (Kim Tae Young) was the student who once helped her when she got lost, Nana asked him to keep her condition a secret from her family, creating a private secret between the two.

Newly released stills ahead of today’s Episode 5 show Kim Nana visiting Park Man Jae (Kang Seok Woo) at his café. Nana beams with a bright smile after receiving an unexpected gift that Man Jae had been unable to give her 55 years ago. The episode will also reveal the story behind why the two were forced to part ways in the past, raising viewers’ curiosity. Man Jae later suggests that they travel together to Chuncheon, a place filled with memories from their childhood.

Meanwhile, after learning about Nana’s dementia, Cha Yoo Gyeom quietly looks after her without telling his girlfriend Song Ha Dam. Although Nana tells him not to come see her anymore, she gradually begins to rely on him as he continues to show genuine concern for her. However, Ha Dam begins to suspect that Yoo Gyeom is hiding something from her, foreshadowing new tension in their relationship.

As her symptoms gradually worsen, Nana decides to slowly begin putting her affairs in order. She even begins considering passing down Nana Atelier, which she built herself, to her eldest granddaughter Song Ha Ran. Nana calls Ha Ran—who has been busy with an animation collaboration project—to begin giving her management lessons, but Ha Ran grows suspicious of Nana’s sudden change in attitude. Will Nana be able to carry out her plans without revealing the truth to her granddaughters?

Episode 5 of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on March 6 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

