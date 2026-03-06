MONSTA X’s “THE X : NEXUS” Concerts In Hong Kong And Macau Canceled

MONSTA X’s upcoming concerts in Hong Kong and Macau have been canceled.

On March 6, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that the Hong Kong and Macau stops of MONSTA X’s 2026 world tour “THE X : NEXUS” will no longer take place “due to the local organizer’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations.”

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.

First, we would like to thank all the fans who have been waiting for MONSTA X’s concerts in Hong Kong and Macau and for the love and support you have shown. We sincerely apologize for having to deliver this unfortunate news.

We regret to inform you that the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS] IN HONG KONG, which was scheduled to be held on March 14, 2026 (Saturday), and the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS] IN MACAU, which was scheduled for April 25, 2026 (Saturday), have inevitably been canceled due to the local organizer’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations.

We are deeply sorry to deliver this sudden news to fans who have been waiting for the concerts for a long time, and we sincerely apologize for not being able to meet your expectations.

Information regarding ticket refunds will be provided sequentially through the respective ticketing platforms.

Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to these concerts, and we will do our best to greet you again with even better performances in the future.

Thank you.