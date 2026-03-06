Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek Try To Get A Second Chance With Han Ji Min In “The Practical Guide To Love”

The love triangle is heating up in JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love”!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously, Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su consecutively appeared as Lee Ui Yeong’s blind dates, drawing attention with their contrasting personalities and intriguing dynamics with her.

Lee Ui Yeong’s meeting with Song Tae Seop came about through an unexpected turn of events. After realizing that the romantic signals she thought she had been getting from someone else were merely a misunderstanding, she suddenly felt that the feelings she had carefully prepared to give had gone to waste. On impulse, she decided to try a blind date.

Through the introduction of hotel general manager Eun Jeong Seok (Kim Won Hae), Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop ended up on a somewhat unexpected blind date. Surprisingly, the meeting unfolded smoothly. Having carefully prepared everything from her neat outfit to conversation topics, Lee Ui Yeong was able to chat comfortably with Song Tae Seop, and a subtle romantic atmosphere soon began to form between them.

However, the warm mood took an abrupt turn when Song Tae Seop revealed that he hoped to pursue a relationship with marriage in mind. Since it was her very first blind date, Lee Ui Yeong was visibly flustered by the sudden seriousness of his intentions and ultimately wrapped up the meeting rather hastily.

After her meeting with Song Tae Seop, Lee Ui Yeong did not receive any follow-up contact. Soon afterward, another acquaintance proposed a second blind date. Armed only with the information that her date earned a high salary but might be somewhat lacking in looks, Lee Ui Yeong attended the meeting—only to encounter someone who looked completely different from what she had been told: Shin Ji Su.

Immediately struck by Shin Ji Su’s striking visuals, Lee Ui Yeong attempted to keep the conversation going using the information she had been given beforehand. However, Shin Ji Su—who had stepped in as a substitute for the original date—seemed focused solely on wrapping up the situation smoothly. His consistently cynical, and at times even rude, attitude gradually made the atmosphere grow awkward and cold.

Yet as the blind date progressed, Lee Ui Yeong’s honest and cheerful personality began to spark Shin Ji Su’s curiosity, opening the door to a new dynamic between them. When Lee Ui Yeong, feeling uncomfortable, declared that she wanted to end the date, Shin Ji Su unexpectedly suggested continuing the evening elsewhere, turning the situation around. He then began approaching her more actively, creating a subtle tension between them. Still mindful of his earlier behavior, however, Lee Ui Yeong dismissed his interest as mere whimsy and firmly drew the line.

From their very first meetings, Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su captured attention with completely different charms. While Song Tae Seop displayed a somewhat clumsy yet straightforward sincerity by boldly expressing his intention to date with marriage in mind, Shin Ji Su brought a surprising twist with his playful and unpredictable appeal.

Now, both men face their own hurdles in their relationships with Lee Ui Yeong. Song Tae Seop must explain why he delayed contacting her after their first meeting, while Shin Ji Su must reveal the truth behind why he appeared at the blind date as a substitute. Who will make the next move first and win Lee Ui Yeong’s heart?

Find out in the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 7 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)