Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju's 'Still Shining' Joins Drama Ratings Race + 'In Your Radiant Season' Rises

JTBC’s new drama “Still Shining” has entered the weekend ratings battle!

On March 6, the new romance starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju aired its first two episodes consecutively. According to Nielsen Korea, “Still Shining” premiered to average nationwide ratings of 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent for its first and second episodes respectively.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent for its fifth episode.

