Han Ji Min Suffers Through Dates With Yoon Bak, 'Single's Inferno' Star Yuk Jun Seo, And More In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Get ready for an eventful string of blind dates on the next episode of JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love”!

“The Practical Guide to Love” is a new romance drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong took her first two steps into the world of blind dates, through which she met Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek).

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Ui Yeong will continue her romantic adventures by going on a series of blind dates with a colorful cast of characters—each of whom surprises her in a new and unexpected way.

Yoon Bak will make a special appearance as a star math instructor who looks at Ui Yeong as if he’s evaluating a student—and even tries to “teach” her during their date.

Yuk Jun Seo of “Single’s Inferno 4” will play a former military man who became a rehabilitation trainer after his time in the UDT. Unfortunately, he seems far more interested in his food than he is in dating.

Meanwhile, Lee Chang Ho will play a musical actor who catches Ui Yeong off guard by constantly breaking into song throughout their date.

Finally, Lee Shin Ki will play a man who startles Ui Yeong by suddenly asking her about her parents’ retirement on their very first date.

To catch Ui Yeong’s string of catastrophic blind dates, tune in to the third episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 7 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

