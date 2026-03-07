Park Shin Hye And Her Crew Fall Into An Unexpected Trap In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye and the Yeouido Pirates are about to be blindsided on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the Yeouido Pirates face an unexpected crisis during their war with Kang Pil Beom (Lee Deok Hwa) over Hanmin Securities.

Hong Geum Bo, Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), and Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul)—all of whom previously left the company—return to Hanmin Securities together to meet someone. However, as they wait for their appointment in the conference room, they start to suspect that something is amiss.

Sure enough, the four of them soon wind up being caught off guard by an unexpected turn of events that leaves them panicked. Song Joo Ran (Park Mi Hyun) wears a triumphant smirk of satisfaction, while Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su) watches the situation unfold from afar with a shocked expression.

Caught between her father and her friends who are trying to overthrow him, Kang No Ra will find herself struggling with internal conflict. How will she react to seeing the Yeouido Pirates in crisis—and will this unforeseen blow cause the Yeouido Pirates to retreat?

To find out, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on March 7 at 10 p.m. KST!

