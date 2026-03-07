Han Ji Min Catches Lee Ki Taek In A Lie On 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Will Han Ji Min learn the truth about Lee Ki Taek’s identity on “The Practical Guide to Love”?

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) stood in for a friend at a blind date with Lee Ui Yeong. As he was pretending to be someone else, Shin Ji Su initially tried to wrap things up quickly by giving curt answers to Lee Ui Yeong’s questions.

However, as they kept talking, Shin Ji Su became increasingly intrigued by Lee Ui Yeong’s honest and assertive personality. Eventually, he was so drawn to her that he even asked her to continue the date by going for drinks afterward. After they parted ways, Shin Ji Su nearly asked his friend for her contact information, but he ultimately decided against it because he had lied to her about his identity.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ui Yeong and Shin Ji Su unexpectedly wind up crossing paths again. When Lee Ui Yeong happens to go on a blind date with someone else at the restaurant where Shin Ji Su works, she is startled to see that the man pouring her wine is none other than her previous blind date.

Although she recognizes him, Lee Ui Yeong is confused by the unfamiliar name on Shin Ji Su’s name tag and the fact that he is working at a restaurant, which doesn’t line up with the information she knows about him. As a result, she winds up asking him if he has a twin brother.

To find out how Shin Ji Su answers Lee Ui Yeong’s question, tune in to the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 7 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)